This is reported by CBC , Ukrinform saw.

The Canadian Armed Forces are said to have a stock of 83,303 CRV7 rockets developed in the 1980s and taken out of service in the early 2000s.

Three years ago, the government signed a contract to dispose of these rockets over several years.

The leader of Canada's opposition, Pierre Poilievre, said it would be better to donate these weapons to Ukraine rather than destroy them.

"It's time for less talk and more action," Poilievre said in a media statement. "Instead of making Canadians pay millions of dollars to decommission these weapons," he said, the weapons should be given "to Ukraine who can use them in the defense of sovereignty."

Canada's Department of National Defense has said it is still eyeing the rockets as part of a possible future military aid package, but not all rockets carry warheads.

A spokesman for Defense Secretary Bill Blair also confirmed the government was considering donating the rockets.

"Before sending equipment to Ukraine, we coordinate closely with Ukraine to ensure that any donation would meet its military needs, and we examine the operational effectiveness of the equipment," defense spokesman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian diaspora called on the Australian government to hand over decommissioned Taipan military helicopters to Ukraine.