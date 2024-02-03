Kuwait Moh To Hold 26Th Int'l Gynecology Conference Thursday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Health is gearing up to launch the 26th international gynecology conference on Thursday. Around 20 local and international experts are participating in the conference to shed light on latest in the field.

Conference Chief and Head of gynecology department at Al-Jahra Hospital, Dr. Hanan Al-Husseini spoke to the press on Saturday saying that this conference is regarded as the largest educational training event in the field.

The conference, spanning over the course of three days, will handle a slew of issues including pregnancy, birth, maternal and fetal medicine as well as Artificial Intelligence applications enhancing the quality of assisted fertilization, explained Dr. Al-Husseini.

She further added that three workshops related to the field are set to take place prior to the event.

The 26th edition of the conference will be sponsored by the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi. (end)

mrv









MENAFN03022024000071011013ID1107804683