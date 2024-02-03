Qatar University Research Can Be A Guideline On Caring For Individuals With Autism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has significantly expanded its commitment to research, making noteworthy contributions to the advancement of the health sector in the State of Qatar. Numerous scientists and researchers affiliated with the university are diligently dedicating their efforts to drive tangible advancements in knowledge.

Their goal is to address contemporary challenges, foster innovation, bolster the economy, and make meaningful contributions with both local and international impact.

As a prominent member of QU Health, Dr. Sawsan Gholam Mohammed, Assistant Professor of Clinical Education, who works at QU's College of Medicine has focused her research on a wide range of current medical challenges, notably autism, cancer and diabetes.

Dr. Sawsan received her Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the Arabian Gulf University in 1997 and then joined Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). She has 13 years of experience as a practicing physician in Qatar at HMC and in Sweden at the Karolinska Institute. Primarily focusing on patients requiring nervous system rehabilitation, she developed a keen interest in molecular medicine.

Regarding her journey in the scientific field, Dr. Sawsan focused on the field of precision medicine, specifically micronutrition.

Her initial interest revolved around diabetes and cancer, which evolved into applying precision nutrition in the areas of neurological diseases and developmental disorders.

Focusing on autism, she regarded it as one of the most common and complex neurodevelopmental disorders in children. Her decision was influenced by its importance for Qatar and its societal impact, particularly due to the higher prevalence of autism in Qatar compared to Western countries.

Dr. Sawsan also contributed five chapters for a pioneering book“Personalized Food Intervention and Therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder Management,” which was published by a leading publisher of the world's most prestigious journals, Springer Nature, and which won a Gourmand Award 2022 in the best health book category.

Addressing her dedication to autism, she commented:“The specific treatment of these disorders has been challenging, and when looking at previous clinical trials for the treatment of autism and ADHD, we find that nutritional intervention is frequently used as a complementary method of treatment and behaviour control. Early diagnosis of nutritional deficiencies and metabolic disorders in conjunction with careful therapeutic and behavioral interventions can be a basis for improving the intellectual and behavioral abilities of individuals with autism or hyperactivity disorder. Several studies have shown that increasing the intake of specific nutrients can reduce the symptoms and diseases associated with these disorders.

“Thus, nutritional intervention and appropriate supplementation can be crucial in the management and treatment of autism.”

“Our study on autism and micronutrition is of great importance to Qatar and its health system, as it can serve as a guide for therapeutic interventions and the management and channeling of resources to care for individuals with autism. Furthermore, we are exploring the impact of malnutrition on reproductive, maternal and infant health.

“During pregnancy, maternal nutrition plays a crucial role in shaping both maternal and baby health. We are currently looking at the effect of vitamin B12, vitamin B9 (folic acid), vitamin D, iron, and other micronutrients. Developing a deeper understanding of micronutrient deficiencies allows us to address the causes of deficiencies, mitigate risk, and deliver effective therapeutic interventions.”