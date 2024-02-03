Cherkasy Region Buys Radar Stations For Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Equipment to combat enemy drones worth UAH 11 million was handed over by the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration to soldiers of several military units.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We have completed the urgent requests of several units. In total, almost UAH 11 million under the Territorial Defence Forces program, which we have additionally filled by revising the priority of spending. 27 electronic warfare stations to "extinguish" enemy drones, an anti-drone rifle, almost 200 radio stations, 22 sets of spotlights, 10 plotters for printing maps, and other necessary things," Taburets wrote.

region sends over hundred FPV drones to fron

According to him, the Cherkasy region is preparing new reinforcements for its defenders.

As reported earlier, the family of Serhiy Mayboroda, a senior combat medic of a mortar battery from the village of Moshuriv in the Cherkasy region, who was killed in the war, donated 100,000 UAH to help the Armed Forces.