30 FPV Drones Sent To Front From Ivano-Frankivsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 30 FPV drones were transferred from Ivano-Frankivsk to the defenders of the 80th Brigade of the Self-Propelled Artillery Division.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.
"30 FPV drones and a Mavic were handed over to the defenders of the 80th Brigade of the Self-Propelled Artillery Division in the morning," - Martsinkiv said.
Read also:
Lithuania hand
s over new batch of military aid to Ukraine
Earlier, Ruslan Martsinkiv delivered 120 FPV drones, four Mavic drones, and everything the defenders in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions requested.
As the agency reported earlier, Zhytomyr handed over more than ₴3 million worth of equipment to the military.
MENAFN03022024000193011044ID1107804336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.