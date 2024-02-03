30 FPV Drones Sent To Front From Ivano-Frankivsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 30 FPV drones were transferred from Ivano-Frankivsk to the defenders of the 80th Brigade of the Self-Propelled Artillery Division.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

"30 FPV drones and a Mavic were handed over to the defenders of the 80th Brigade of the Self-Propelled Artillery Division in the morning," - Martsinkiv said.

Earlier, Ruslan Martsinkiv delivered 120 FPV drones, four Mavic drones, and everything the defenders in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions requested.

As the agency reported earlier, Zhytomyr handed over more than ₴3 million worth of equipment to the military.