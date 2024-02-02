(MENAFN- Baystreet)
U.S. Jobs Reports Due Next Week
Bank Rate Decision Due Next Week
Americans Enjoy Shortened Week
Building, Trade Figures Due for Release Next Week
Baystreet Staf - Friday, February 2, 2024
Canadian Jobs in Focus Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P final U.S. services PMI (Jan.)
ISM services (Jan.)
Featured Earnings McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) (Q4) EPS of $2.81, compared to $2.59 in the prior-year quarter. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) (Q4) EPS of $4.76, compared to $3.86 in the prior-year quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) (Q4) EPS of $3.85, compared to $3.33 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of six cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. TMX Group Limited (T.X) (Q4) EPS of 37 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Featured Earnings Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (Q4) EPS of $2.76, compared to $2.09 in the prior-year quarter. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) (Q3) EPS of $3.66, compared to $3.78 in the prior-year quarter. Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) (Q4) EPS of $3.50, compared to $3.16 in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Economic Lookahead
Building permits (December) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada decreased 3.9% from October to $10.9 billion in November. IVEY PMI (Jan.) The seasonally adjusted index rose to 56.3 in December 2023, after a jump of 54.7 in November, and 49.3 in December 2022. Featured Earnings Finning International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 97 cents, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter. FirstService Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year quarter. International Petroleum Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 75 cents the prior-year quarter. Precision Drilling Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.69, compared to $1.45 the prior-year quarter. Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) (Q3) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 21 cents the prior-year quarter. Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. trade deficit (Dec.)
Consumer credit (Jan.)
Featured Earnings Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) (Q4) EPS of $2.40, compared to $2.44 in the prior-year quarter. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (Q1) EPS of $1.00, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) (Q4) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Canadian international merchandise trade (Dec.) In November, Canada's merchandise imports increased 1.9%, while exports were down 0.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world narrowed from $3.2 billion in October to $1.6 billion in November. This represents a fourth consecutive monthly trade surplus. Featured Earnings Acadian Timber Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 17 cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of nine cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Feb. 3)
Wholesale inventories (Dec.)
Featured Earnings
S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) (Q4) EPS of $3.14, compared to $2.54 in the prior-year quarter.
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) (Q4) EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.39 in the prior-year quarter. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) (Q4) EPS of $2.19, compared to $2.71 in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings
BCE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter. Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter. Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter. Interfor Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of $1.22, compared to loss of $1.65 in the prior-year quarter. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of five cents compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.
Featured Earnings
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) (Q4) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.
Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) (Q3) EPS of 85 cents, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) (Q1) EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.30 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (Jan.) Employment was virtually unchanged in December, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8%. Featured Earnings ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 50 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter. CAE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter. Enbridge Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 68 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter. Fortis Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 71 cents cents, compared to 68 cents in the prior-year quarter. Magna International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.00, identical to the prior-year quarter. TELUS Corporation (T.T) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.
