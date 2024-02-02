Raul G. Molina, Jr., DDS, A Dentist With Dr. Raul G. Molina Jr., DDS, PA

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

One of South Florida's leading cosmetic and implant dentists, Dr. Molina, Jr. sees patients at his practice, Dr. Raul G. Molina Jr., DDS, PA. He works alongside his son, Raul D. Molina, DMD, offering residents of Miami, Florida, the highest quality implant and cosmetic dentistry services possible.

Having been practicing general and cosmetic dentistry since 1988, Dr. Molina believes that a patient's healthy bright smile should also be framed by beautiful lips and a wrinkle-free face. This philosophy of facial esthetics has led him to receive extensive training and experience in the use of Botox®, Juvederm®, Voluma®, PDO threads, and many other procedures to enhance a patient's facial appearance, lips, and smile.

Academically, Dr. Molina, Jr. earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from East Central University in 1986 and is a graduate of The Dawson Academy.

Currently, he teaches postgraduate students at the University of Florida's College of Dentistry AEGD Residency Program. Additionally, he remains an active lecturer at dental conferences, addressing various topics such as implants, occlusion, orthodontics, and The Concept of Complete Dentistry.

Within his professional affiliations, Dr. Molina, Jr. is a dedicated member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, the South East Florida Academy of General Dentistry, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Florida Dental Association, the American Dental Association, and the South Florida Dental Association. Furthermore, he contributes as a forensic odontologist with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiners Department (Miami CSI).

Dr. Molina and Karen, his wife, who is a practicing attorney, have been blessed by God with seven beautiful children and a granddaughter named Sarai. Together, they attend Cornerstone Christian Church International and are active in several community programs and humanitarian organizations.

Recognized by the Consumers Research Council of America as one of“America's Top Dentists,” Dr. Molina, Jr. has also received the esteemed Humanitarian of The Year Award from the Florida Academy of General Dentistry.

