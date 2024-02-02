Major Announcement From Indian Actor Thalapathy Vijay

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Feb 2 (IndiaToday) – Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced his political party named 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam', months prior to the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

The actor made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave a nod to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week.

In a statement issued by the actor, he said,“We are making an application today to the EC to register our party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam'. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want.”

“Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it,” the actor said.

Further explaining actor Vijay's political move, the statement further said,“You are all aware of the current political climate. Administrative malpractices and corrupt political culture on the one hand, and a divisive political culture which strives to divide our people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand. Everyone, especially, in Tamil Nadu is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free and efficient administration”.

After getting the approval of the Election Commission, the party is planning to conduct public meetings and events where they will present their policies, principles and action plans and introduce a flag and party symbol.

