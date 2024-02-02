Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act Of 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Authored by Garrick Gibson , Donald N. Bernards

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Emily Cadik, Chief Executive Officer of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC). The three discuss the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2023, including: how did we get here, what's happening now, what's next and some details within the legislation. Press play and take a listen to this insightful episode!

Special guests

Emily Cadik | Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition

Emily Cadik is the Chief Executive Officer of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC), where she leads advocacy to support affordable rental housing financed using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit). Prior to joining the AHTCC, she was a Senior Director of Public Policy at Enterprise Community Partners, where she led policy and advocacy related to the Housing Credit and other affordable housing and community development issues. While at Enterprise she served on the board of the AHTCC, chairing the Legislative Committee, co-chairing the Marketing Committee, and serving on the Executive Committee since 2016. She also helped to lead the A Call To Invest in Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) Campaign, the nationwide coalition of more than 2,000 organizations and businesses advocating on behalf of the Housing Credit, and remains active in this nationwide advocacy effort. In 2017 she received the NHP Foundation's inaugural Advocacy Award, and in 2016 was named one of Affordable Housing Finance's Young Leaders.

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page .