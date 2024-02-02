Miray Barsoum Receives The ACBSP Leadership Award For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PhD Candidate Miray Barsoum Receives The 2023 ACBSP Student Leadership Award For Her Outstanding Contribution To Monarch Business School Switzerland

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is happy to announce that PhD Candidate Ms. Miray Barsoum has been awarded the ACBSP, Accreditation Council for Business School & Programs, Student Leadership Award for 2023.Over the course of her PhD studies, Ms. Barsoum has been a strong supporter of Monarch assisting with many duties. She has been instrumental in operationalizing the recently introduced Bachelor of Business Administration program as well as providing guidance on the development of the Executive MBA Program . Most importantly, Miray has worked tirelessly on the accreditation efforts of the school with respect to the various programs on offer. Ms. Barsoum is also working on the development of a Monarch“Teaching Track” for PhD Candidates to gain useful experience with online teaching through the Monarch Bachelor program digital platform.Ms. Barsoum is also an active professor, at both Nile University as an Assistant Professor and at the American University in Cairo as an Adjunct Professor, where she has also been recognized as an exemplary professor in support of her many students. Presently, she is in the process of preparing the final stages of her PhD dissertation on the "Factors Affecting Women In Entrepreneurship In Developing Countries: A Case Study Of Egypt" which we anticipate being completed by September 2024.Monarch looks forward to the completion of her PhD manuscript and her continued support of the School and the Administration. Ms. Barsoum remains a great example to all the undergraduate students and Master and Doctoral candidates at Monarch of the dedication and commitment to excellence we hope to foster as an Institution of Higher Learning.About Dr. Miray Barsoum:Dr. Miray Barsoum holds the position of Director of the BBA Program and Professor of Marketing at Monarch Business School Switzerland. She is presently a candidate of the Professional PhD Program at Monarch. She holds a Master of Strategic Marketing from the London School of Business and Finance, UK, and an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management (MsM), the Netherlands. She is a Certified Marketing Analyst from UC Berkeley, USA, and holds a Certificate in Marketing Strategy from Cornell University, USA, and a Certificate of Digital Marketing from the Instituto de Empresa (IE) Business School, Spain. Dr. Barsoum also hold a B Bachelor degree in Medicine and Surgery from Cairo University. Professor Barsoum's academic interests include Business Strategy, Management, Strategic Marketing, Marketing Communications, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Economics, Business Research, Consumer Behavior and Entrepreneurship. Professionally, Professor Barsoum is the founder of MethodZ, a business consultancy firm located in Cairo, Egypt. Prof. Barsoum also holds the position of Professor of Economics at the American University in Cairo (AUC), and a Professor of Marketing, Critical Thinking, Positive Psychology and Social Sciences at Nile University (NU), Cairo. Previous to this, she was the Director of Marketing and Communications at Nile University. She also headed a Digital Marketing Agency, Raya Social Media, and was a business case writer for El-Khazindar Business Research and Case Center (KCC) at the American University in Cairo.About Monarch Business School:Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

The Administration

Monarch Business School

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram