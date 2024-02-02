Ombudsman Holds Final Awareness Event Regarding Snap Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the joint organization of the Office of the Commissioner
for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic and the
Central Election Commission (CEC), a series of educational events
were held in the capital and regions regarding the extraordinary
presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing
Ombudsman Office.
The final educational event on this topic was organized in
Nakhchivan. Employees of both institutions, the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, and media representatives took part in the event.
Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, who opened the event with an opening speech, informed
about the activities in the direction of ensuring electoral rights
in Azerbaijan, and noted that regarding the snap presidential
elections, the Ombudsman's Office and the CEC jointly carried out
educational measures on ensuring the right to vote of citizens in
the capital and regions. The ombudsman said that these measures
serve to raise the legal culture of voters, as well as to conduct
democratic, free, and transparent voting.
The commissioner noted that the presidential elections, which
are of great importance in the life of independent Azerbaijan,
which has chosen the path of democratic and legal state-building,
will be held for the first time in all territories of the sovereign
country.
The Ombudsman also pointed out that the CEC has observed the
implementation of appropriate measures to ensure the election
rights of citizens at a high level.
Later, the member of the CEC Huseyn Pashayev talked about the
work done by the Commission and the measures implemented on the eve
of the extraordinary presidential elections. He said that a
functional section called "Check Voter Status" has been added to
the "EASY Queue" terminals for voters, and through the section,
conditions have been created for citizens to check their names in
the voter list and find out which polling station they should vote
in.
Aydın Safikhanli, head of the Office of the Ombudsman, spoke on
the topic "The importance of the observation institute and the role
of the Ombudsman in this process", and pointed out the importance
of the implementation of the observation institute during the
election process, that it serves the principles of transparency and
fairness in the election process, as well as the more efficient
provision of the right to vote. A. Safikhanli emphasized the
importance of the role of the Ombudsman institution in eliminating
the shortcomings that may arise during the election process and
spoke about the institution's observational experience.
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic Gunay Rzayeva noted that the organization
studied the situation related to the protection and provision of
the electoral rights of citizens in the autonomous republic, and
organized a series of educational events together with the relevant
state institutions.
At the end, discussions on the topic were held, and the
questions of the participants were answered.
