Liberia: President Boakai Makes Additional Appointments In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of State, the National Port Authority, National Investment Commission, Ministry of Defense, as well as the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Office of the President.
The nominees include:
Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Ministry of State
Mr. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, Ministry of State
Attorney Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State
Madam Ora Richards, Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, Ministry of State
Mr. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, National Port Authority
Mr. James Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, National Port Authority
Mr. Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment Commission
Mr. Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment Commission
Major General Prince C. Johnson, retired and nominated as Minister of the Ministry of Defense
Brigadier General Geraldine George, retired and nominated as Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of Defense
Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, nominated as Ambassador-Designate
Col. Davidson T. Forleh, promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and nominated for Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia
Col.
Theophilus Dana, nominated as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia
Ms. Morie Yaude Nemah, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs
These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia hereby directs the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff to conduct the appropriate procedures consistent with established military protocols.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.
MENAFN02022024002747001784ID1107801696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.