Liberia: President Boakai Makes Additional Appointments In Government

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of State, the National Port Authority, National Investment Commission, Ministry of Defense, as well as the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Office of the President.



The nominees include:

Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Ministry of StateMr. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, Ministry of StateAttorney Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of StateMadam Ora Richards, Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, Ministry of StateMr. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, National Port AuthorityMr. James Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, National Port AuthorityMr. Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment CommissionMr. Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment CommissionMajor General Prince C. Johnson, retired and nominated as Minister of the Ministry of DefenseBrigadier General Geraldine George, retired and nominated as Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of DefenseMajor General Daniel D. Ziankahn, nominated as Ambassador-DesignateCol. Davidson T. Forleh, promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and nominated for Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of LiberiaCol.Theophilus Dana, nominated as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of LiberiaMs. Morie Yaude Nemah, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia hereby directs the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff to conduct the appropriate procedures consistent with established military protocols.

