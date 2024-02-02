Wauseon Machine Unveils New Battery Test And Assembly System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) McAlister Design & Automation , a subsidiary of Wauseon Machine, a provider of automation solutions, tube forming technologies, precision machining, and fabrication, reveals its new Battery Test and Assembly System.

This market-leading battery system enables the inspection and testing of battery cells and assembly of battery packs, commonly used in electric vehicles and consumer products. The system has been developed to support market changes and future growth.

The Battery Test & Assembly system allows battery pack manufacturers to ensure the quality of their product meets or exceeds the requirements for its design.

The Battery Test and Assembly System tests each individual battery cell before incorporating it in the pack, mitigating the number of packs that falter because of a potential issue with a single battery cell.

McAlister Design & Automation designed this system in response to the rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles, power tools, and electronic residential equipment.

