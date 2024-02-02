UDST Graduates Secure Government Positions After Successful Technician Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated the success of 30 graduates from the Continuing and Professional Education Directorate, who completed the six-month Emergency and IT Technician Training programmes initiated in July 2023.

The newly skilled technicians have secured positions in three government agencies: Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf).

The graduation ceremony, held yesterday at the university, witnessed the presence of H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; H E Saad bin Ahmad Al Muhannadi, President of Ashghal; Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST; and Dr. Abdullah Mohsin Al Wahedi, Director of Shared Services at Kahramaa.

Addressing the significance of continuous education, Dr. Al Naemi stressed UDST's commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities, aligning with the third national development strategy's focus on economic growth.“We live in an era that requires us to engage in continuous education to keep pace with the rapid advancements in technology and engineering. The role of vocational training offered by University of Doha for Science and Technology stands out in enhancing the capability of the workforce and empowering it with skills that are not only relevant for the present but also fundamental for the future, and for driving economic and social development in the country.”

Hamad Alkuwari, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at UDST, underscored the university's important role in Qatar's workforce development.“UDST plays an essential role in the development of Qatar's workforce. These programs will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing labour localisation rates and mark just the beginning of CPE's initiatives in this endeavour.”

The said programmes were designed in collaboration with the University's College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Computing and Information Technology, and industry partners. The curriculum aimed at delivering innovative and professional training, addressing the evolving market needs for technical and vocational skills.

The graduates underwent comprehensive education, including communication and professional skills development, practical workshops, and on-the-job training.