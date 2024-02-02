Zee Business Emerges As The Leading Youtube Live Channel During Budget Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amidst the fervent anticipation surrounding the Budget Speech, Zee Business once again affirmed its unrivalled position in the realm of financial journalism, seizing the spotlight as the most-watched channel on YouTube Live at 12:00 PM. Surpassing its industry peers, Zee Business shattered previous viewership records, delivering insightful coverage and expert analysis during pivotal events.

As per Data Beings, Zee Business captivated its widespread audience with comprehensive insights into market trends and economic developments, as the most popular Livestream in terms of Average views during a 12-hour period from 000Hrs till 1200 Hrs on 1st February, 2024.



Not only this, ZEE Businessâ€TM live views count even crossed a whopping 1,75,000 Live views during Finance Ministerâ€TMs budget speech.



In comparison to Industry peers like Republic Bharat, TV 9 Bharatvarsh, News 18, India TV, CNBC Awaaz, Aaj Tak, ABP News, Zee Business consistently attracted higher viewership, reaffirming its position as the preferred destination for those seeking insightful analysis and updates on the stock market and economic affairs.



This remarkable achievement not only underscores the unwavering trust and credibility that millions of viewers place in Zee Business but also solidifies its position as a trailblazer in financial journalism, boasting a substantial viewership share of 25.03% when compared with even the Hindi general news category. In an industry landscape where competition for viewership is fierce, Zee Business continues to stand out as the preferred destination for those seeking accurate and timely financial information.



With its commitment to excellence and leadership, Zee Business remains at the forefront of delivering unparalleled value to its audience, reaffirming its status as the nation's premier source of financial news. Emphasizing on the success of the livestreaming on the Budget, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, said "In commemorating Zee Business's outstanding feat of leading YouTube Live viewership during the Budget Speech, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our viewers for their invaluable support. We take great pride in Zee Business's performance during the livestream, which underscores our dedication to providing accurate and insightful financial news. This accomplishment reiterates our unwavering commitment to delivering timely updates and comprehensive analysis, further establishing Zee Business as the foremost destination for nuanced coverage of market trends and economic insights."



Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer at Zee Business & WION, further highlighted, "We're incredibly thrilled by our success during the Budget Speech on YouTube Live. Our primary aim has always been to offer our audience the finest in financial journalism, and surpassing our peers in viewership is a validation of our efforts. This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of our team. Zee Business has consistently been at the forefront of financial journalism. Our dominant presence on YouTube Live during the Budget Speech further emphasizes our unwavering commitment to providing unmatched value and excellence to our valued viewers."



As the nation's premier source of financial reportage and analysis, Zee Business continues to set new standards for quality and reliability in news broadcasting.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...