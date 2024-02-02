Indonesia's Vice Presidential Candidate Mahfud MD Resigns From Cabinet

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Feb 2 (NNN-ANTARA) – Mahfud MD, coordinating minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia, resigned from the cabinet, to concentrate on the upcoming election, running for vice president.

Mahfud tendered his resignation yesterday afternoon, at the State Palace, during a meeting with President Joko Widodo.

“I formally and honourably announced my resignation today (yesterday),” Mahfud told reporters at the palace.

The president approved the resignation, Mahfud said, adding, they had a friendly and joyful conversation after that.

Mahfud thanked Widodo for entrusting him with leadership responsibilities in politics, law, and security, and offered his apologies for any mistakes he may have made in his four-and-a-half year service.– NNN-ANTARA