Indian Student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri Found Dead In Ohio, US; 4Th Death This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The body of an Indian student, identified as Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, was discovered in the United States on Thursday. This marks the fourth such incident this year, raising concerns about the safety of Indian students studying abroad. Beniger was pursuing studies at the Linder School of Business in Ohio.

The Indian Mission in New York has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise and has initiated a probe to determine the cause of Beniger's death. The Consulate posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. A police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them."

This incident follows the recent case of Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, who was found dead earlier this week after being reported missing on Sunday. Acharya's body was discovered on the university campus, hours after a social media post by his mother seeking help in locating him.

In another tragic incident, Vivek Saini, a resident of Haryana's Panchkula, was brutally attacked and killed by a homeless man in Lithonia, Georgia, on January 16. Saini, an MBA student in Lithonia, had a part-time job at a convenience store where the assailant, Julian Faulkner, was known to frequent. The attack reportedly occurred after Saini refused to provide free food to Faulkner.

These incidents add to the concerns surrounding the safety of Indian students studying abroad. In January, Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), contributing to a series of distressing events involving Indian students in the U.S. Authorities are closely monitoring the situations and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these tragic occurrences.