Avdiivka Coke And Chemical Plant In Ukraine's Control Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant is in the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the contact line in the area of the city remains almost static.

Dmytro Lazutkin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports, citing public broadcaster Suspilne .

"All Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups remain near the fence of the plant. The contact line does not actually move. The Russian military continues to attack Avdiivka, including from the north. The intensity of artillery shelling is fairly high there, and the infantry attacks, which Ukrainian forces repel, do not stop," Lazutkin said.

According to him, the tactics of the Russian military do not change.

The Russian army's attempts to dig in between the plant and the village of Stepove were unsuccessful. The plant is in the control of the Ukrainian military who is stationed there and prevents the Russians from breaking through.