The University Of Bern Dissolves Its Middle East Institute

The investigation into the ISNO was initiated after an employee of the institute made favourable comments on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) about Hamas' attack on Israel. The employee was subsequently dismissed without notice.

The faculty will now present a structural report on the reorganisation of the department by the end of June 2024, according to the university. Until the new structure is put in place, the institute will be placed under the supervision of the faculty management. The co-head of the institute, Serena Tolino, was also admonished for shortcomings in management behaviour, namely in the recruitment of staff.

The administrative investigation found that there was a strong polarisation and deep human unease among employees at the institute. There were dependencies of employees on the institute's management, conflicts of interest and an excessively informal management style. However, the report also states that competitive scientific work was carried out at the ISNO.

