SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Emraan Hashmi; Celebs Elevate Style


2/1/2024 2:00:22 PM

Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the city today. Let's check out their pictures

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi was spotted in a brown jacket and white t-shirt at Mumbai Airport

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen clean-shaved outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. He wore a denim jacket and a cap

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor and wore a white and black fur jacket

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted at Bandra in a white crop top and blue pants

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was spotted in a trendy wear promoting her movie at Andheri Metro station

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma was spotted in a white off-shoulder long dress outside a salon at Bandra

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in a white jacket and green t-shirt at Mumbai airport

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra was spotted in her gym attire, black sports bra, and shorts

