SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Emraan Hashmi; Celebs Elevate Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the city today. Let's check out their pictures

Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the city today. Let's check out their pictures

Emraan Hashmi was spotted in a brown jacket and white t-shirt at Mumbai Airport

Ranbir Kapoor was seen clean-shaved outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. He wore a denim jacket and a cap

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor and wore a white and black fur jacket

Disha Patani was spotted at Bandra in a white crop top and blue pants

Raveena Tandon was spotted in a trendy wear promoting her movie at Andheri Metro station

Aisha Sharma was spotted in a white off-shoulder long dress outside a salon at Bandra

Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in a white jacket and green t-shirt at Mumbai airport

Sherlyn Chopra was spotted in her gym attire, black sports bra, and shorts