Harshil Boghara, DMD, The Founder Of Smile Culture Dental

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A trusted dentist, Dr. Boghara is the CEO, Clinical Director, and Owner of Smile Culture. Co-founding Smile Culture, his vision is to dispel the stigma associated with dental care by combining cutting-edge technology with highly trained medical professionals to offer unparalleled service. His approach emphasizes transparent communication, patient education, and the creation of a warm, trusting atmosphere. For him, giving back to the community is a priority. Through the Smile 4 Smile program, he extends his impact to underserved communities globally, aiming to make a lasting difference.

His educational journey includes attending The Hill School and completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Miami. In 2013 he graduated from Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry. Throughout his studies, he had advanced training in cosmetic dentistry, including the use of botox and fillers, as well as dental implantology.

Recognizing his excellence in Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Boghara achieved Master level status in 2022 from Aesthetic Advantage. His commitment to continuous learning and involvement in professional societies like the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics, and the American Dental Association reflects his dedication to staying at the forefront of his field.

Dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

When not practicing medicine, he has a diverse range of interests, including sports, fitness, outdoor activities, spending time with his abnormally large family, traveling, and exploring new restaurants.

Learn More about Dr. Harshil Boghara:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Smile Culture Dental,

About Find aTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.