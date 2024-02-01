Chairman Of UK Representative Office Of Caspian Energy Club Is Appointed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rashad Shakarov was appointed as the chairman of the
representative office of the Caspian Energy Club in Great Britain, Azernews reports.
Caspian Energy Club International Managing Director Gunel
Guliyeva gave information about the appointment at the signing
ceremony with the international offices held in Baku.
According to her, Shakarov will represent the interests of the
Caspian Energy Club in the UK, manage various projects of the club,
and organise events such as B2G and B2B forums, business tours,
round tables, CEO Breakfast, and CEO Lunch.
Shakarov expressed his gratitude to the High Management of
Caspian Energy Club for the high trust and said that he will spare
no effort in expanding networking between Azerbaijani and Great
Britain entrepreneurs and developing commercial and economic
relations.
It should be noted that the Caspian Energy Club was established
in June 2002 with the active involvement of Caspian Energy and the
support of large oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian, Black
Sea, and Baltic regions. It is a dynamic and developing regional
organisation, bringing together over 5,000 companies from 50
countries.
As an active participant in the business-to-government dialogue,
the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve
investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other
countries where the Club operates, as well as to encourage and
actively engage in B2G, B2B, and B2C dialogues.
