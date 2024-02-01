Chairman Of UK Representative Office Of Caspian Energy Club Is Appointed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rashad Shakarov was appointed as the chairman of the representative office of the Caspian Energy Club in Great Britain, Azernews reports.

Caspian Energy Club International Managing Director Gunel Guliyeva gave information about the appointment at the signing ceremony with the international offices held in Baku.

According to her, Shakarov will represent the interests of the Caspian Energy Club in the UK, manage various projects of the club, and organise events such as B2G and B2B forums, business tours, round tables, CEO Breakfast, and CEO Lunch.

Shakarov expressed his gratitude to the High Management of Caspian Energy Club for the high trust and said that he will spare no effort in expanding networking between Azerbaijani and Great Britain entrepreneurs and developing commercial and economic relations.

It should be noted that the Caspian Energy Club was established in June 2002 with the active involvement of Caspian Energy and the support of large oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian, Black Sea, and Baltic regions. It is a dynamic and developing regional organisation, bringing together over 5,000 companies from 50 countries.

As an active participant in the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Club operates, as well as to encourage and actively engage in B2G, B2B, and B2C dialogues.