Azerbaijan Builds Istisu Recreation & Treatment Complex In Kalbajar

Istisu Rest and Treatment Complex, which was founded last summer
in Kalbajar and is currently under construction, will be able to
receive thousands of tourists every month when it is put into
Azernews reports.
Istisu Rest and Treatment Complex, which is planned to be built
on a 34-hectare area, will be able to receive 300 people daily. In
addition to the health and rehabilitation centre, 10 cottages are
also planned to be built in the complex.
It should be recalled that even in the Soviet era, 50,000
tourists a year could easily rest and receive treatment here. And
now this potential has increased even more.
It is worth noting that a sanatorium of the same name was
established for the first time in 1928 around the well-known
mineral water "Istisu" spring in Kalbajar. However, the sanatorium
was made completely useless during the occupation.
