Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, New GM Of Best Western Plus Maya

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Best Western Plys Maya announces the appointment of its new General Manager-Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, an alumnus of Ecole Hotelier Vatel, Nimes, France and IHM Pusa, New Delhi, India.

In a release, the hotel, under Maya Corporation, said,“Navid Ahsan, throughout his career in the hospitality industry, has successfully managed various aspects of hotel operations so far.”

"This new opportunity at Best Western Plus Maya is exhilarating. I get to take on the leadership at this luxury hotel with rich history. The hotel already boasts a great team, so I have all the support I need to manage daily activities while motivating them to improve certain aspects even more," expressed avid Ahsan Chowdhury, General Manager, Best Western Plus Maya.

"On our growth journey, we are balancing the need for groupwide efforts and focusing on the individual property's continued performance. Navid Ahsan Chowdhury is a strong new addition to our operational team, and I am very pleased to have him take the lead at the Best Western Plus Maya Hotel. The past few years have been a roller coaster, but the hotel maintains its market share and has great potential in the future," the release said citing the hotel management.

