Iran Keen On Expanding Co-Op With SCO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Iran
expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the Regional
Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) format, Trend reports.
According to RATS, director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee
Ruslan Mirzaev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani
discussed matters of bilateral cooperation in Tashkent.
Mirzaev positively noted the beginning of work by members of
Iran's special services in the SCO RATS format and their active
participation in the ongoing expert meetings.
Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the importance of consolidating
efforts and establishing practical cooperation on a multilateral
basis in countering terrorism.
The parties exchanged views on the problems of terrorism
manifestations at the global and regional levels and discussed in
detail organizational and other matters related to the
participation of Iran's representatives in the SCO RATS
activities.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. Its
members are China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia,
Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. The observer countries are
Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, and the partner countries are
Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, the UAE, Türkiye and Sri
Lanka. In July 2023, Iran became a full member of the organization
at the SCO summit in New Delhi. There, Belarus signed a memorandum
of commitments in order to obtain the status of a member state of
the organization. The headquarters of the SCO RATS are located in
Tashkent (Uzbekistan).
