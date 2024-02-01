Minister Of Finance Meets With JICA Vice President To Discuss Cooperation Programme

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance, expressed Egypt's interest in strengthening cooperation with international partners. He said that this would boost development efforts in various fields, especially human development, such as health and education. He said that this would help achieve the desired goals in education development.

Maait said, during his meeting with Yamada Junichi, First Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), that the joint bilateral cooperation projects between the two sides were an example of a successful development partnership. He said that it showed the strong relations between Egypt and Japan, and Egypt's interest in learning from the Japanese expertise in implementing and localizing comprehensive health insurance.

The Minister of Finance said that the cooperation programme with JICA also reflected the international community's trust in Egypt's ability to continue implementing the comprehensive health insurance system despite the global crises and their repercussions on the global economy, which put enormous pressure on emerging economies, including Egypt.

He said that cooperation with JICA covered various development fields, including renewable energy. He said that this created promising opportunities for the private sector to invest, and align with the state's efforts.