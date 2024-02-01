Is 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Getting Married? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tripti Dimri on marriage: Actress Tripti Dimri is well-known in Bollywood. She is now enjoying the success of her 2023 film, Animal. Before the film, she had appeared in several critically praised films, including Qala, Bulbbul, and Laila Majnu.

Despite her little appearance in the film, Triptii's career has been drastically transformed. The 29-year-old star has not only wowed audiences with her acting abilities,

Many like her simplicity and stunning appearance in the movie.

Amid all the attention, the actress was recently asked about settling down in her personal life, and she responded as follows.

During one of her interviews, the actress was asked about her ambitions to marry.

Dimri responded without blinking.



She is now solely focused on her work, and marriage is a distant prospect.

When questioned about her ideal husband, she replied, "I only want him to be a good human being." Money and fame will undoubtedly follow".



Triptii is currently one of the most Googled persons and is inundated with several offers. According to rumours, she has two projects in her kitty.

Dharma's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Vicky Kushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala. Rajkumar Rao appears in a video.