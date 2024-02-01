Azerbaijani Officials Inspect Webcam Control Center Due To Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov,
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and
Head of the State Service for Special Communications and
Information Security Ilgar Musayev have inspected technical control
center for web cameras in the CEC's administrative building due to
upcoming extraordinary presidential election, a source in the
commission told Trend .
The officials got acquainted with the latest preparatory work
for the installation of web cameras, which are of exceptional
importance for ensuring the election transparency.
At the event, widely covered by the media, it was noted that
necessary steps have been taken to prepare and conduct the election
at a high level, and all conditions have been created for the
participants in the electoral process.
The effective application of innovative achievements in
information and communication technologies ensures continuous
monitoring at polling stations on the day of voting, thereby
providing complete transparency. Azerbaijan can be considered an
example in terms of ensuring the comfortable participation of
various transparency institutions in the electoral process, with
comprehensive and extensive opportunities created for their free
activities.
To date, the web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling
stations across the country.
Attention was also given to improving the settings of web
cameras and other technical parameters to ensure high-quality and
uninterrupted transmission of images.
Thus, the webcam monitoring system has been completely updated,
and a new generation monitoring system has been implemented. The
internet page dedicated to observing processes at polling stations
on the day of voting in real-time has also been completely
revamped.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
