Investopia And London Stock Exchange Explore Potential Collaboration And Exchange Best Practices In Fintech Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East) H.E. Bin Touq participates in London Stock Exchange's market close ceremony

London: H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, participated in the market close ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). H.E. visited the LSE headquarters in the British capital to discuss partnership opportunities, exchange experiences, and promote investments in financial services and cutting-edge fintech. Ms. Julia Hogget, the CEO of the London Stock Exchange, received him in the presence of Mr. Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, and several representatives from government bodies, the private sector, and financial services companies from both countries.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized the strong historical ties between the UAE and the UK. These relations have been continuously evolving across various fields, in light of the commitment of both leaderships to driving them to new heights of prosperity and advancement. H.E. highlighted that fintech and financial services sectors are key components of the economic cooperation agenda between the two nations. The visit to the London Stock Exchange strengthens opportunities for collaboration in activities and businesses related to financial markets and cutting-edge digital solutions. It also served as a platform to exchange best practices in these crucial areas and facilitate access for business communities in both countries to promising prospects, particularly in new economy sectors.

The economic delegation from the UAE, headed by the Minister of Economy visited the London Stock Exchange as part of their official visit to the United Kingdom. During this visit, a new edition of Investopia Global Talks titled 'Investopia London' will be held in cooperation with the HM Treasury, under the theme“UAE-British Financial Services: Partnership for the Future,” in collaboration with the HM Treasury.

In October 2023, the UAE and the UK entered into an agreement to strengthen collaboration and partnership in the field of financial services. The aim is to enable the private sector, startups, and entrepreneurs from both countries to have access to market opportunities and exchange expertise in financial market activities. These include innovative and cutting-edge financial services, green finance, and more. Investopia plays a key role in implementing the outcomes of this agreement by fostering cooperation between the UAE and the UK, with a specific focus on stimulating global investments in sectors of new economy such as finance, banking, and advanced financial technology.

Investopia remains committed to its mission to foster stronger connections between the global investment community, government entities, business leaders, thought-innovators, and experts. This collaboration aims to expedite the flow of capital and broaden investment prospects in emerging sectors, ultimately enhancing economic growth at regional and global levels.

The third edition of Investopia Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, on 28 and 29 of February 2024. It will feature a variety of events and activities, including bilateral meetings and discussion sessions between representatives of global and regional governments, investors, private sector companies, and research and academic institutions. The aim of the summit is to explore investment opportunities in the UAE market, as well as in regional and global markets. In addition, the summit aims to highlight the economic shifts that have occurred globally, prompting countries to invest in new sectors of the economy. It also seeks to foster cooperation in areas such as sustainability, the green economy, circular economy, talent investment, clean energy, and new technologies for financial services.

Investopia has been successful in bringing together influential thinkers and economic leaders from across the globe in its previous two editions. Over 3,500 participants from 60 countries, including 500 executives and 180 founders or co-founders of leading financial institutions, have attended these events. Investopia's series of global dialogues has taken it to various global cities such as New York, Geneva, Milan, New Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo, Rabat, Havana, and currently London.