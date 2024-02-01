Biman Holds Session To Motivate Cabin Crew For Better Inflight Service

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : On January 23, a special session on Motivation of Cabin In-Charge was held at Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Head Office in the capital. The session was regarding comfort of passengers onboard as well as safety and security of aircraft.

During the session, respective lecturers emphasised on cabin crew acquiring adequate professional knowledge, delivering service with a smile as a team as well as on maintaining order, personal hygiene and discipline inflight.

Shahnur Ahmed, General Manager-Customer Service, Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducted the session.

On the occasion, Md Matitul Islam Chowdhury, Director-Customer Service and Air Commodore Md Moazzem Hossain, Director-Engineering and Material Management of Biman Bangladesh Airlines delivered motivational speeches to the participating cabin crew.