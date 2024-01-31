Aspire Academy Students Impress Opponents At Winter Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy's football student-athletes have impressed their opponents during their 20 days football winter training camp in Antalya, Turkiye.

As well as the regular coaching sessions, 18 training matches were organised for the Aspire players to test themselves against foreign opponents from different football schools.

The opposition included the youth teams from two Turkish Super Lig clubs Antalyaspor and Alanyaspor as well as from a local football academy, Antalya DSI Spor.

Aspire also faced Kuwait's under-15 and under-16 teams as well as squads from Russia's FC Krasnodar while the under-18's played an under-19 side from Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

Coaches from both Shakhtar and Krasnodar were impressed by what they saw from the Aspire Academy teams.

Shakhtar Donetsk's under-19 Head Coach Oleksiy Belik admitted he did not know what to expect from Aspire Academy.



Student-athletes undergo training in Antalya, Turkiye.

“We didn't know very much about your team and I admit we did not expect that you would be such a strong team for a team two years younger than us,” he said.

“So I can only congratulate you that you have such an academy and such talented guys, who play technically well and with intelligence.”

“We knew that you have excellent infrastructure, excellent conditions to improve players, to develop them, and for them to join the ranks of the Qatar national team in the future.”

“I think that Qatar will soon be providing players not just for the domestic market but also for Europe and we will see more players from Qatar in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.”

The coach of Krasnodar's under-15 team, Alexander Khromikov, echoed those thoughts.

“The Aspire team was quite organized and well-trained technically,” the coach said.

“(The matches) prove that you are doing serious work in your academy, and I think that if you continue like this, you will only get better and better.”

A total of 132 student-athletes across all age groups travelled to Antalya in early January for a three-week training camp.

They were joined by 97 support staff which included coaches, medical personnel and teachers, as the student-athletes continued their academic studies on the trip.

Edorta Murua, the Technical Director of Aspire Academy's Football Department, says the longer training camps help the student-athletes understand new habits that they can put into practice in everyday life back home in Qatar.

"Those habits include rest, nutrition and training and it is very important that the student-athletes share these with their families and get their support to ensure they are followed."