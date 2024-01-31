Halting Funds To UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Will Be Catastrophic: WHO

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Feb 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – Head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), warned yesterday that, cutting funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), would have“catastrophic consequences” for people in war-torn Gaza.

“No other entity has the capacity to deliver the scale and breadth of assistance that 2.2 million people in Gaza urgently need,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference in Geneva.

“Decisions by various countries to pause funds for UNRWA, the largest supplier of humanitarian aid in this crisis, will have catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza,” Tedros said.

Speaking of the situation in Gaza, he said that, the WHO faces significant challenges in supporting health systems and workers there, with over 100,000 people having restricted access to healthcare due to fierce fighting.

Most hospitals in Gaza have already ceased functioning, due to heavy bombardments and shortages of fuel and supplies. The Nasser Hospital in central Gaza is only minimally functional, the UN said.

The risk of famine increases due to persistent hostilities and limited humanitarian access. The WHO urges reconsideration of funding cuts, emphasising the urgent need for assistance, safe access to humanitarian aid, release of hostages, protection of healthcare facilities, and a ceasefire.


