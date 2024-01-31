Introducing Brainy Board A Free Streaming Service For Condo & HOA Board Members Powered By KSN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KSN is proud to introduce Brainy Board – a streaming service and educational resource for new and experienced board members throughout the country.

Brainy Board provides on-demand access to videos addressing condominium, homeowner (HOA ), and townhome community association concerns and legal issues.

To create a free Brainy Board account today and start watching our library of on-demand videos, please visit .

KSN Managing Partner Ryan Shpritz:“Board members are faced with challenging responsibilities. They are volunteers tasked with managing multi-million dollar communities surrounded by their neighbors. For most owners, a home or condo is their largest investment. Managing these associations involves creating budgets, working with vendors, obtaining insurance coverage, owner disputes, addressing legal issues, and other day-to-day concerns.

I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Brainy Board; a pioneering streaming service created specifically for board members across condominiums, HOAs, and townhome associations. Brainy Board delivers a wealth of knowledge as a great resource to assist board members throughout the country. This innovative platform stands as a testament to KSN's dedication and commitment to empowering board members and advancing education in the field of community association law.”

Brainy Board streaming service summary:

- Brainy Board is powered by KSN! KSN attorneys discuss topics including board member 101, community issues, association finances, technology, and more.

- Brainy Board videos range from 2 to 30 minutes in length. They are divided into categories, making it easy for board members, property managers, and community leaders to discover and binge videos covering hot topics, industry trends, and frequently asked questions.

- Brainy Board videos are available to watch on a phone, tablet, computer, and even a TV.

Starting February 14, 2024 new Brainy Board videos will be released every week throughout 2024.

Where to watch Brainy Board?

- Mobile apps: Brainy Board is also available as an over-the-top (OTT) app on video streaming options including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

- TV apps: Brainy Board is also available as an app on video streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

- Computer: You can watch Brainy Board videos in various web browsers including Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari.

Brainy Board's features include personalized playlists, offline viewing, video sharing, auto resume, screen casting videos, and more.

To create your free Brainy Board account today and start watching a library of on-demand videos, please visit .

For media inquiries about Brainy Board, please contact KSN's marketing department by emailing ....

KSN's Commitment to Education

Brainy Board is the latest chapter in KSN's continued commitment to client and community education. As leaders in the community association industry, we've developed a number of educational resources for board members, property managers, and community leaders.

- The KSN blog features hundreds of articles authored by our experienced community association, landlord/tenant, and property tax appeal attorneys ( ).

- The KSN Podcast has over 190,000 downloads and is available to listen through iTunes, Amazon, and other podcast platforms ( ).

- The KSN app, available for iOS and Android devices, provides mobile-friendly access to our firm's educational resources and our Case Status Online (CSO) portal ( ).

Legal Resource

Since 1983, KSN has been a legal resource for condominium, homeowner, and townhome associations. Additionally, we represent clients in real estate transactions, collections, landlord/tenant issues, and property tax appeals. We represent thousands of clients and community associations throughout the US with offices in several states including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

If we can be of legal assistance, do not hesitate to call 855-537-0500 or visit .

