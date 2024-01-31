Ravichandran Ashwin Retains No 1 Spot, Jasprit Bumrah Moves To 4Th In ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the most recent ICC Men's bowling rankings unveiled on Wednesday, senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained his leading position, while compatriot Jasprit Bumrah ascended to fourth place. Ashwin, who secured a total of six wickets in India's 28-run loss in the inaugural Test against England, holds a rating of 853 points. Meanwhile, Bumrah, who also clinched six wickets, progressed to fourth position.

Another Indian presence in the top 10 of the bowling rankings is left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, positioned at number six. Moreover, Jadeja maintains a comfortable lead at the summit of the Test all-rounder rankings.

Nevertheless, Joe Root, now positioned at fourth place, could pose a challenge soon if the England veteran continues to excel with the ball.

Although primarily recognized for his batting prowess, the 33-year-old demonstrated his valuable spin-bowling abilities by claiming five wickets in the Hyderabad Test. Notably, he even assumed the role of opening the bowling for England in the second innings.

Root's commendable performance has propelled him to achieve a new career-best rating in the Test all-rounders' list and has elevated the enduring England star by one spot to fourth position.

Root trails behind Ashwin and Shakib-Al-Hasan, whereas Axar Patel has slipped to sixth place.

Virat Kohli has climbed to sixth place, standing as the sole Indian among the top 10 batters. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, who astonished India with a superb 196 in the second innings, soared an impressive 20 places to 15th in the rankings.

In addition, Pope's compatriot Ben Duckett has also enhanced his ranking, ascending by five places to 22nd following his innings of 35 and 47 against India.

Following his half-century in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies at the Gabba, Australia opener Usman Khawaja advanced two places to eighth in the rankings.

Additionally, three West Indies fast bowlers saw improvements in their rankings after their noteworthy performance against Australia.

Kemar Roach ascended two spots to 17th, Alzarri Joseph climbed four positions to 33rd, and Shamar Joseph, who was honored as the Player-of-the-Match at the Gabba, surged an impressive 42 places to reach the 50th position in the rankings.