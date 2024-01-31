               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Chief Congratulates Kuwait's FM


1/31/2024 10:04:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday a phone call from Ahmad Abu al-Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, congratulating him on assuming post.
During the call, Abu al-Gheit said he looks forward to working with Minister Al-Yahya to enhance joint Arab action, wishing the best for the Kuwaiti top diplomat.
Latest regional and international developments were also discussed. (end)
nma



MENAFN31012024000071011013ID1107792451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search