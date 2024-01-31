Arab League Chief Congratulates Kuwait's FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday a phone call from Ahmad Abu al-Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, congratulating him on assuming post. During the call, Abu al-Gheit said he looks forward to working with Minister Al-Yahya to enhance joint Arab action, wishing the best for the Kuwaiti top diplomat. Latest regional and international developments were also discussed. (end) nma

