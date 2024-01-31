               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Sets Limits On Preferential Mortgage Loans For Banks


1/31/2024 2:19:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has set limitations for issuing mortgage loans, including preferential mortgage loans, to participating banks to continue the mortgage lending process through 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan.

"Regular mortgage loan applications will be accepted beginning on February 2 at 11:00 a.m. Additional information on accepting applications for preferential mortgage loans will be provided," the statement said.

Mortgage loan applications are accepted in real time on the electronic government site () using the "Electronic Mortgage and Credit Guarantee" system.

The Fund's official website provides information on how to receive mortgage loans at

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search