Azerbaijan Sets Limits On Preferential Mortgage Loans For Banks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijan
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has set limitations for issuing
mortgage loans, including preferential mortgage loans, to
participating banks to continue the mortgage lending process
through 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Mortgage and Credit
Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan.
"Regular mortgage loan applications will be accepted beginning
on February 2 at 11:00 a.m. Additional information on accepting
applications for preferential mortgage loans will be provided," the
statement said.
Mortgage loan applications are accepted in real time on the
electronic government site () using the "Electronic
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee" system.
The Fund's official website provides information on how to
receive mortgage loans at
