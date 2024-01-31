“Take The Long Way Home” By Don Lombardi, A Novel Released

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Finding a place to call home is a fundamental human desire that resonates with audiences worldwide. "Take the Long Way Home " by acclaimed author Don Lombardi delves into the profound feeling of displacement and the arduous quest for belonging. This highly anticipated book is set to hit the shelves soon, promising an immersive and thought-provoking read.

The narrative centers around Ray MacDonald, the main character, who grapples with a troubled childhood marked by constant relocation and strict household rules that hinder his ability to form lasting friendships. As Ray navigates through life, he confronts the stark reality of his family's financial limitations, often wearing second-hand or thrifted clothes despite his mother's meticulous care in keeping them presentable.

Lombardi artfully weaves a compelling story of a young man adrift in the world, struggling to find his place and questioning his faith in God. The novel explores Ray's transformative journey of resilience and inner strength as he gradually rekindles his sense of belonging and rediscover his faith in a higher power.

"Take the Long Way Home" captivates readers with its poignant portrayal of the human spirit's tenacity and resilience. Lombardi's deft storytelling and the protagonist's emotional growth leave a lasting impact on readers, offering a tale of hope, redemption, and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit.

Don Lombardi's latest work is sure to captivate and entertain readers of all ages and backgrounds. With a profound exploration of the complexities of identity and belonging, "Take the Long Way Home " is a compelling addition to any bookshelf.

About The Author

Don Lombardi hails from Yonkers, NY. He has worn many hats in his life, i.e., musician, father, computer programmer, technical writer, guitar maker, soldier, and combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned his BA from Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, NY, and continued to earn an MA from Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, CT. Now retired from the Department of Defense, He spends his time building and repairing acoustic guitars and writing.

