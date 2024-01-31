Dora Ngwang, MD, An Anesthesiologist With Wellstar Health System

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

In the realm of pediatric anesthesiology, Dr. Ngwang's expertise is invaluable. Her specialization requires a unique skill set and a deep understanding of the specific needs and considerations associated with providing anesthesia to children.

Back in the early days of her academic career, she earned her medical degree at Howard University College of Medicine.

As a testament to her continued education, the doctor is board-certified in anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA). As the certifying body for anesthesiologists since 1938, the ABA is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

In order to stay up to date in her field, Dr. Ngwang is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Society of Pediatric Anesthesiology, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and the American Board of Anesthesiologists.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. It encompasses anesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine, and pain medicine. Anesthesiologists have the primary responsibility of monitoring the patient's vital signs during surgery. In addition to basic measurements such as pulse, blood pressure, and temperature, they measure the patient's respiration.

Learn More about Dr. Dora Ngwang:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through Wellstar Health System,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.