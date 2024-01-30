David Ohana Joins UN Foundation As Comms Head

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - David Ohana, whose background includes stints at UNICEF and the UN, has joined the UN Foundation to lead global communications.



As chief communications and marketing officer, Ohana will spearhead global comms and engagement for the foundation, which supports the UN and its causes.



Most recently, Ohana was director of communications & marketing for Australia's Minderoo Foundation, where he wrote and produced Molly's TED Talk on childhood brain development, delivered by a 7-year-old, which was 2021's No. 1 TED Talk.



Previous experience includes serving as UNICEF's chief of brand building, which included leading the global rebranding of the organization. Before that, worked as the content producer for United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and as head of film and special projects for the UN's humanitarian arm, OCHA.







