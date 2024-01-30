CM Pramod Sawant's Clarion Call To Global Investors: 'Come And Invest In Goa'

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Jan 30 (KNN) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged investors and entrepreneurs to explore Goa as a prime investment destination during the Invest Goa 2024 summit.

Emphasising the ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, Sawant highlighted the state's appeal as a gateway to India with a healthy work-life balance.

In his keynote address, Sawant extended a direct appeal, stating, "To all prospective investors, I am appealing: Come and invest in Goa. This is the time, and this is the right time. Invest in Goa."

While Sawant targeted global investors, Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho announced incentives for existing entrepreneurs, including a digital transformation and a doubling of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for existing units to encourage vertical growth.

Sawant also mentioned the bold reforms undertaken by the state to unlock Goa's investment potential, cutting through bureaucratic red tape and fostering a collaborative ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Describing Goa as "an economic powerhouse waiting to be unleashed" and a platform to reach the world, Sawant underscored the unparalleled quality of life the state offers to investors.

He extended a warm invitation, stating, "Invest in Goa and grow in Goa. Your success is our success; your journey is our journey."

During the Invest Goa 2024 summit, the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) introduced an online platform for construction license approvals and the Goa Industrial Land Bank.

Godinho highlighted the integration of the land bank with the Centre's Gati Shakti portal, facilitating transparent land allocation for industries.

