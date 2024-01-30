Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Beryslav Again, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav again, and one person was killed.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on January 30, at about 1 p.m., Russian military personnel once again dropped explosives from a drone in the city of Beryslav. A resident who was on the street received injuries incompatible with life.

Later, the Kherson Military District showed the consequences of the shelling of the Beryslav region.



As noted, two settlements of the Beryslav district came under fire in the afternoon. The strikes hit residential buildings and the buildings of the invincibility point.

None of the residents were injured, according to the RMA.

As reported, the Russian military shelled Beryslav, there is a wounded man - the enemy dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters.