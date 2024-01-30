Acer Collaborates with Qualcomm to Launch Two New Routers, Including the World’s First 5G Wi-Fi 7 Gaming CPE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE - (January 29, 2024): Acer today announced two new gaming routers, leveraging the power of the Qualcomm® Immersive Home Platform and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 for stable connections and enhanced wireless gameplay. The Predator Connect X7 5G CPE unleashes blazing-fast internet speeds through 5G and Wi-Fi 7, along with dual WAN connectivity to minimize disruptions. Fast, reliable, and vast network coverage is provided by the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router with the expandability of its multi-link Wi-Fi mesh system, making wired-level latency possible in a mesh setup.

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced quad-core processor, the X7 and T7 provide gamers and streamers with accelerated online experiences, improved Spectrum Utilization with Wi-Fi 7, as well as enhanced MU-MIMO and OFDMA across connected devices.

“We are excited to announce the latest Predator routers with 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options, empowering gamers to take their gameplay to new heights,” said Wayne Ma, General Manager, Connectivity, Acer Inc. “Thanks to Qualcomm’s Immersive Home Platform and quad-core processors, the new Predator routers bring next-level performance and speed output to a wider range of players and gaming environments.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to collaborate with Acer, bringing a full suite of advanced connectivity technologies to bear spanning 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Mesh Networking,” said Rahul Patel, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity Broadband and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Together, these are essential technologies for next-gen gaming and will thrill users with their immersive and responsive gaming experiences.”

Predator Connect Routers: Unleashing Next-Gen Internet Speeds with Wi-Fi 7

Acer’s gaming routers take a giant leap forward with the introduction of the new Wi-Fi 7 Predator routers. Thanks to Qualcomm Technologies’ wireless technology innovations, these routers can double the speed output compared to Wi-Fi 6 while adding flexibility for Wi-Fi gamers and enhancing performance through Wi-Fi 7’s significantly reduced latency, better interference management, high bandwidth, and consistent performance for connected devices.

The Predator Connect X7 5G CPE stands out as the first to combine 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band BE11000 throughput, offering 3.5 Gbps over 5G and an extremely low latency of 1 ms. Users benefit from dual connectivity through 5G and ethernet, incorporating load balancing and failover mechanisms among devices in the mesh network to safeguard operations against potential disruptions. The Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router, with support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band throughput, keeps up with the combined throughput of BE11000 and can be effortlessly integrated with multi-unit mesh systems, enhanced with High-Band Multi-Link Simultaneous for reliable backhaul and better whole home coverage.

Intelligent Software Compatibility for Best-in-class Experiences

Predator’s newest gaming routers include network acceleration and are compatible with the Intel Killer Prioritization Engine, providing advanced network data detection and optimal prioritization for thousands of different games, apps, and websites. Wi-Fi 7’s features such as 320 MHz channel support, 4K QAM, and Multi-Link Operations improve the routers’ performance by enabling devices to simultaneously send and receive data across different frequency bands and channels, increasing throughput, reducing latency, and minimizing network interferences. With Multi-Link Mesh, gamers can employ multiple access points that work together to form a unified network, offering smart, efficient Wi-Fi throughout homes and large spaces.

Gamers stay in full control of the routers through the Acer Predator Connect utility app and can monitor network signal strength through the Predator logo’s multi-color lighting indicator located at the top of the enclosure. For an added layer of security, the devices are integrated with Trend Micro Home Network Security engine built-in to keep networked devices protected against potential attacks and help examine network traffic.





