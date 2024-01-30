(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Legendary Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS were Nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY® Award "'Best Jazz Instrumental Album" for their album 'Parallel Motion' (2022). This is YELLOWJACKETS eighteenth (18th) GRAMMY® Award Nomination. Tickets for YELLOWJACKETS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday March 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: .

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winners and 18x- GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS on Thursday March 7 at 7:30 P.M. Yellowjackets were Nominated for a 2022 GRAMMY® Award for their album Jackets XL, and a 2023 GRAMMY® Award for their album Parallel Motion. Consistently reinventing themselves through elevated instrumentation in their signature electro-acoustic soundscape, the current lineup showcases a collective at their prime.

"[Yellowjackets] They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles..." says ALL ABOUT JAZZ.

Legendary Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available on Ticketmaster and

"The performances on this album have that seamless amalgamation of masterful technique with a deeply-felt soulfulness, all overlaid by an at times almost delirious sense of joy."

- LONDON JAZZ NEWS (2022 Album Review of 'Parallel Motion')

"They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles...Jackets XL offers not only a seamless, sophisticated, kaleidoscopic jazz collaboration, it also reveals Yellowjackets' musical evolution through taste, variety, imagination, and genuine surprise."

- ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2021 Album Review of 'Jackets XL')

"The Yellowjackets sound as vital and tight as they ever have."

- GLIDE MAGAZINE

"Since the release of Yellowjackets' self-titled debut in 1981, the band has released about three chart-topping excursions per decade."

- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

YELLOWJACKETS have had massive worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. With 26 albums recorded throughout their storied 40+ year history, the Yellowjackets have performed countless sold-out tours and mesmerized audiences around the world.

Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970's as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford. They recorded their first album together in 1980. Shortly after that recording, however, Ford decided to part ways and go in a different musical direction. As a result, the modern day Yellowjackets were formed.

Over the years the band has undergone numerous lineup changes, but never failing to rise to the inevitable challenges of adjustment, the Yellowjackets – RUSSELL FERRANTE (Keyboards), WILLIAM KENNEDY (Drums), BOB MINTZER (Saxophone) - have maintained an extraordinarily high quality of musicianship that is the rival of many but a surprise to no one who knows and appreciates the band and their music.

The most recent addition to the band adds Australian Bass Player DANE ALDERSON with his exceptional rhythmic sensibility and natural disposition toward groove.

Yellowjackets' two most recent albums, 2021's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Jackets XL' and 2022's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Parallel Motion', are a true testament to the longevity and resilience of a band who debuted over 40 years ago.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit or follow us on Facebook at and on Instagram at . Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

