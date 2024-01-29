Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman To Receive 7Th Asianet News TNG Award Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today marks the eighth anniversary of the cherished memories of TN Gopakumar, the revered editor whose profound influence continues to resonate throughout the Malayalam visual media. Renowned for instilling the fundamental journalistic principle of standing with the afflicted, Gopakumar's absence remains a palpable void, yet to be filled in the hearts of many.

Meanwhile,

Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, a farmer from Wayanad, will be receiving the Asianet News 7th TNG award this year. The award ceremony will take place today, which is the memorial day of TN Gopakumar. The award will be presented by agrarian rights activist Chukki Nanjundaswamy.

He has represented India in various countries, including the World Agriculture Seminar in Brazil. He has received many honors, including the Genome Savior Community Award of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the Genetic Conservation Award, and the Food Safety Award of the State Food Commission. Even at the age of 73, the journey of the paddy father from Wayanad, who passionately loves the soil and the environment, persists. Asianet News is recognizing this remarkable journey with the TNG award. The award is named after Chief Editor TN Gopakumar, who consistently worked to positively influence the social landscape of Kerala.

TN Gopakumar was a dedicated traveler, always on the hunt for the essence of news. Over four decades, he diligently reflected the struggles and hardships of the downtrodden and marginalized through his work. Gopakumar taught us to look beyond the superficial, demonstrating through countless examples that what meets the eye or ear isn't always the whole truth. His insights have empowered countless individuals in various pursuits.

He started his media career with Indian Express and worked for Mathrubhumi, India Today, and BBC Radio among others. He has been the face of Asianet News since its inception as Editor-in-Chief. Along with journalism, TNG excelled in writing and cinema.

TN Gopakumar received several prestigious awards for his writing. In 1998, he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademy award for his autobiography "Shucheendram Rekhakal" and in 2011, he won another Kerala Sahitya Akademy award for his travelogue "Volga Tharamgangal." He also received the Mahakavi Pandalam Kerala Varma Media Award from Kannadi (Asianet) and Shangumukham (Kalakaumudi), as well as the FCCJ Asian Journalist Award from Tokyo.

