Azerbaijan Plans Its First Investment Forum (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The first
Azerbaijan Investment Forum is planned to be held within the
framework of COP29, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export
and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said
during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023,
Trend reports.
"One of the main goals this year is to attract the largest
foreign companies to Azerbaijan," he stated.
To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were nominated as
candidates. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations
between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to
withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,
Mukhtar Babayev, was appointed President of COP29 on January 4,
2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.