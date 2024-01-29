Azerbaijan's Shahbazov Meets With German Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
There was a meeting between the Minister of Energy, Parviz
Shahbazov, and the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Germany, Jennifer Morgan.
Azernews reports that at the meeting, issues
related to Azerbaijan's green energy transition course and
activities within the framework of the country's presidency of the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were discussed.
It was noted that the policy of the President of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, which aims to achieve green growth by 2030, the
declaration of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year, and the
hosting of the COP29 event by our country will further increase
national contributions to the "green energy transition"
process.
The construction of wind and solar power plants will ensure a
significant increase in the share of renewable energy in the
production capacity of electricity in our country. With the
integration of these powers into the energy system and the creation
of the Green Energy Corridor with the participation of 4 countries
to export green energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe, free
information was provided on the measures implemented in the
direction of turning the territories into a green energy zone.
During the conversation, views were exchanged on the role of the
energy sector in the fight against climate change and global
obligations.
