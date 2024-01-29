Blackexcellence: Strategies For Capital Access In The Global Economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The global economy is expanding, providing an opportunity for Black-owned businesses to succeed. Various mechanisms have been adopted to facilitate access to the necessary capital required by these businesses to align with the dynamic growth of various economic sectors. Global Black Impact Summit: The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024 – scheduled for February 27 in Dubai – plays a pivotal role in assisting Black-owned businesses to secure capital. Organized by the Black Impact Foundation, a Dutch-based global organization empowering the Black Community and advocating for inclusivity on the global stage, GBIS 2024 will take place under the theme“Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity.” The movement serves as a premier platform for Black-owned businesses, startups, and projects to engage with potential global investors, fostering discussions and facilitating the signing of investment deals. Through a series of panel discussions, investment-focused exclusive networking sessions, and project exhibitions, GBIS 2024 will shed light on best practices and showcase diverse financial platforms dedicated to empowering Black-owned businesses. Online Crowdfunding Platforms: Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe have become instrumental for Black-owned projects to showcase their innovative business ideas and garner support from a diverse audience. Beyond serving as a funding source, these platforms act as a means to validate market interest in the products or services offered by Black entrepreneurs. Research conducted by the University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership reveals a significant evolution in funding dynamics for Black-owned businesses on Kickstarter. Businesses leveraging online crowdfunding platforms are now nearly four times more successful in securing funding. Venture Capital Firms: Driven by a push to ensure inclusivity and gender diversity across the globe, venture capital firms have increased focus on funding Black-owned businesses. In the U.S. alone, venture capital directed to Black businesses reached record high in 2020 and continues to increase with firms such as Balmer Group – owned by Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO – releasing $400 million in investment to support Black entrepreneurs in 2022. Across Europe, platforms like the UK's Black Seed Ventures are reshaping capital access for Black-owned businesses. Since its inception in 2021, the seed fund has secured over £5 million in funding to support 30 Black-led startups within the healthcare, deeptech, and artificial intelligence sectors by 2026. Google's Startups Black Founders Fund allocated $100 million in 2022 to support the Black startup community across Africa, Europe, Brazil, and the U.S., building on the $30 million already directed towards this community since 2020. Minority-Owned Business Grants: Grants offered by government agencies, non-profit organizations and various corporations to empower minority entrepreneurs have evolved into not only a crucial source of financial assistance for Black-owned businesses but also a significant financial catalyst, propelling the expansion of economies. South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) in collaboration with other government agencies such as the Industrial Development Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund, allocated R32 billion in grants to nearly 800 Black industrialists between 2016 and 2020. These investments have fostered socioeconomic development and shaped job creation with up to 120,000 jobs created and preserved. As the DTIC amplifies investments in Black-owned businesses to reduce reliance on imports by 2026, government grants emerge as a significant opportunity for Black entrepreneurs to access capital. Banks: Banks play a pivotal role in empowering Black-owned businesses by facilitating access to capital. In the UK, Lloyds Bank has collaborated with the Black Business Network and FounderVine to offer financial support in the form of loans and grants to Black entrepreneurs. Additionally, in the U.S., online banking platform Guava is providing specialized services to enable Black-owned businesses to secure essential capital. Register here ( ) for GBIS 2024 and gain first-hand insight into the various strategies to secure capital for your business. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.