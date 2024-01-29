Fire Destroys Nearly 30 Shops In Mawanella

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A fire destroyed nearly 30 shops near the main bus stand in Mawanella.

The blaze took approximately 1 1/2 hours to extinguish.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that the Government will look to assist those affected by the fire.

He said that the cause of the fire is still not known yet the Government will make arrangements to assist those affected. (Colombo Gazette)