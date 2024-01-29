Ranil Gives Lohan A New Portfolio

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Controversial MP Lohan Ratwatte was sworn in as the new State Minister for Plantation Industries and Mahaweli Development by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (29) .

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

Following the ceremony the new State Minister had a discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In 2021 the Supreme Court had ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons to provide security to eight prisoners at the Anuradhapura Prison allegedly threatened by then State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The prisoners had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection.

Ratwatte had allegedly threatened to kill two inmates at the Anuradhapura prison.

Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them. (Colombo Gazette)