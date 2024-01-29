Iraq Denounces Attack On US Forces, Express Worries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi government expressed on Monday concerns over the latest security developments in the region, denouncing the attack, which targeted US forces on the Jordanian-Syrian borders.

In a statement, the speaker of the Iraqi government Basem Al-Awwadi said that the Iraqi government denounced the ongoing escalation, as it closely follow up with the dangerous security development in the region.

Al-Awwadi noted that while his country was calling to end violence, Iraq also expressed its readiness to work on drawing basic rules of engagement to avoid expanding conflicts.

He believed that these developments threatens the regional and international peace and security, and undermines efforts to combat terrorism and drug, and put trade, economy, and energy supplies at risk.

On Sunday, three US soldiers were killed and others were injured due to a drone on the Jordanian-Syrian border. The US administration vowed to hold those involved accountable. (end)

aah













MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780182